Local writers looking for a better way to tackle getting their books published will not want to miss the Writers of Kern meeting this Saturday.
Award-winning author Jamie Hoang will be the special guest presenter at the February meeting. Her book "Blue Sun, Yellow Sky" has earned seven awards, including a silver medal from the Independent Publisher’s Awards, and was listed as one of the best books of 2015 by Kirkus Reviews. Hoang has given talks at Writers Blok in Los Angeles and at UCLA and has more than 60,000 Twitter followers.
During her presentation, "30 Day Publishing Planner," Hoang will focus on the first 30 days after completion of a manuscript. Her program is flexible, enabling writers to adapt it to their own unique circumstances and time limitations. Topics to be addressed include:
● Query letters
● Synopsis
● Book bloggers
● Friends and family
● Reviews
● Perfecting your pitch
The author will also discuss the differences between traditional and self-publishing. If you want to take some of the stress out of getting your book published, join the Writers of Kern for breakfast at Hodel’s on Saturday. Hoang promises to “… help get your book on its merry-published-way!”
