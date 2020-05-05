Have you ever wished you had kept a record of significant events in your life, but just never got around to it? Have you ever had a bright idea, an inspiration or a poem pop into your mind only to have it evaporate soon after? If the answer is yes, then Writers of Kern has a workshop just for you!
On Saturday, writing teacher, poet and life coach Annis Cassells will be the featured guest presenter at the Writers of Kern monthly meeting. In her workshop, Cassells will demonstrate how rewarding and even illuminating journaling can be.
Participants will learn about the many benefits of journaling, different types of journals and approaches to journaling, how to develop your own journaling practice and how to generate topic ideas.
Cassells is a longtime member of the Writers of Kern. Her creative nonfiction has been published in professional journals, hobbyist magazines and local publications. Her stories and poems have appeared in journals and magazines, both online and in print. As a teacher, she taught writing to elementary and middle school students.
Currently, she facilitates writing workshops and conducts memoir writing classes in California and Oregon and works with senior adults writing their life stories. Her first book of poetry, "You Can’t Have It All," was published in 2019.
This month’s meeting will begin at 9:15 a.m. with Writers of Kern Honors, recognizing the accomplishments of members during the past year. Local youth will also be honored with the presentation of the Young Writers of Kern awards. The journaling workshop will follow.
The meeting will be presented online from 9:15 until 11:15 a.m. Saturday and is free of charge and open to the public.
Register to attend by going to the Writers of Kern website at writersofkern.com/events and click on the May 16 link to Eventbrite.
