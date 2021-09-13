Author to discuss memoir writing at Writers of Kern meeting

Memoir is a unique form of writing that can be tricky for some. Author Henry Barajas will share more about his process with the Writers of Kern at its next meeting, which will be held online Saturday.
A Latinx author from Tucson, Ariz., Barajas is the author of "La Voz De M.A.Y.O.: Tata Rambo," a graphic novel about his great-grandfather Ramon Jaurigue, an orphan and WWII veteran who co-founded the Mexican, American, Yaqui, and Others (M.A.Y.O.) organization. That group successfully lobbied the Tucson City Council to improve living and working conditions for members of the Pascua Yaqui tribe, which paved the way to the tribe's federal recognition.
Barajas is the sales manager for Oni Press in Los Angeles and is also the writer behind the fantasy comic "Helm Greycastle."
During the discussion, Barajas will talk about his process and will answer questions.
The talk starts at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Visit writersofkern.com/events to register.