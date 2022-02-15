Author encourages women to be 'Beautifully Brave'

Being trapped with your own thoughts may sound like a terrifying prospect for some, but for Christie Diane, it was the source of inspiration.
Started during the shutdown in 2020, her new book, “Beautifully Broken, Beautifully Brave" (under the pen name Christiee Diane), is Diane's way of making sense of a great loss and offering others guidance inspired by her experience.
"It's a simple road map to healing in a healthy way," she said of the book that she will launch on Tuesday at a meet and greet at Smitten.
Before the healing, there was heartbreak. Diane had been in a relationship with the man with whom she thought she could spend the rest of her life. The pair and the children from their previous marriages were happy and there was talk of merging their households.
Near their second anniversary, he abruptly ended their relationship, severing all ties. Diane was disheartened to learn that he had quickly moved on with a new girlfriend.
"During quarantine, my relationship had just ended," Diane said. "I was stuck at home, just so broken-hearted, and with my kids. I couldn’t talk to them about it, so I just journaled all the time.
"With these overwhelming feelings, I would just write them down, as if I was talking to the person who had hurt me."
Diane said when she looked back over what she had been writing, she saw that she had found a way to work past the pain and start thinking of the future.
"I couldn't believe how much I had healed in a healthy way. I hadn't healed in a healthy way before (after loss). This time I was forced to stop and look inward and work on myself."
The result was something that she thought could help others who had also experienced heartbreak or a great emotional loss.
She said she made "Brave" an interactive self-help book asking readers to "look at your situation and make it a positive thing, and learn how to dream again."
The book encourages readers to ask themselves a lot of questions including "who do you think you are right now?" and "who do you want to become?"
It also challenges readers to determine if there was a dream or goal they may have put aside for that relationship.
"Look inward, with self-love," she said. "In that broken-heart state, when you feel helpless, you need to reprogram your mindset. With any kind of loss, at any stage."
Diane is looking forward to Tuesday's event, where she hopes to connect with other women who understand the healing journey.
To reinforce the "Brave" message, Lit Letter Co. will have illuminated letters spelling out the word, Justin Salinas (of Cake it with Justin) will have customized cookies and the Smitten bar will serve a Brave cocktail created especially for the event.
In addition to her book, Diane also designed a self-love collection for her hat business, Vibe Stitch, which she will debut at Tuesday's event.
Attendees can purchase a hat ($24) or copy of the book ($16) at the event while supplies last. Those who want to ensure they get a copy of the book can visit thechristieediane.com to preorder for pickup at the event.
Along with a fun evening, which can include dinner at the restaurant, Diane said she would like attendees to walk away ready to change their lives for the better.
"My goal is to just teach other women to learn how to love themselves, instead of relying on other people to fulfill them. It's about flipping the script of your mind."