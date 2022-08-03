Young performers bring fun to BCT stage

Bakersfield Community Theatre will cede the stage to child performers this weekend for its Youth Theatre Summer Workshop.
Instructor Tim Fromm, who ran the workshop with co-director Josh Carruthers, said the youth theater program has fluctuated since he restarted it in 2015. Starting with nine actors, it grew to more than 30 participants over the years but was hit hard by the pandemic, with only five actors joining last year after a break in 2020.
This year's workshop features 10 actors, ranging in age from 6 to 13: August Enns, Junie Enns, Liam Enns, Elianna Anina Maccioli, Yareley Martinez, Gavin Mitchell, Greyson Mitchell, Annabel Rasnick, Dimitri Rasnick and Francesca Rasnick.
Four one-act plays will be presented. "The Dancing Farmer" by Jane Tesh is about animals waiting patiently to get fed while the farmer dances away the day.
Craig Sodaro's "Are We There Yet?" focuses on tourists visiting Earth who can’t believe what they see from the comfort of their spacecraft.
Paula Carter's "The Forgotten Toys" has a "Toy Story" vibe with a teddy bear (Greyson Mitchell), rag doll, (Junie Enns), antique doll (Yareley Martinez), a fallen angel from the Christmas tree (Elianna Anna Maccioli) and a toy soldier (Dimitri Resnick) discover they’ve been left behind in the attic when the family moves.
The final one-act is "The Cobbler Sees the Future" by Joellen Bland. Based on an Arabic folktale, the show centers on a humble shoemaker (Liam Enns) and his greedy wife (Yareley Martinez). Stumbling upon missing valuables, he discovers that he has unknown powers.
Fromm said he is looking forward to people seeing the work of these young performers, many of whom have no stage experience.
Being able to offer this workshop for free has been a wonderful opportunity for local families, Fromm said.
"Since this is the only free youth theater program, I would like the audience to know that a fun summer can be had for their children without spending a lot of money on church camp, other camps, (or) other theater programs."
