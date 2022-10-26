Young duo ready to 'Shine' in 'Billy Elliot'

Much like the show's title character, the team behind the Stars' production of "Billy Elliot," which opens this weekend, is driven by their passions.
For Kelsea Johnson, longtime performer and first-time director, this musical made a big impression on her when she first saw it on London's West End.
"Everyone else saw 'The Nutcracker,'" she said of the student trip. "But 'Billy Elliot' blew my ever-loving mind."
Johnson's mentor, Forrest Madewell, who died in 2015, was also on that trip and encouraged her to pursue a degree in musical theater.
Fast forward to today when Jack Slider, Madewell's best friend who also stars in this local production, was able to connect Johnson with the theater for this show.
"Jack was the reason I was given this particular show to direct," she said. "I already had a level of investment then you two came along."
Those two she was referring to in a joint interview last week are her lead actors, Neo Del Corral and John Gibbons.
Although most community theaters rely on local talent, with the occasional commuting actor from Los Angeles, this show features two actors who came a long way to fill those ballet shoes.
Neo, 11, hails from Florida, and John, nearly 13, calls Stoughton, Mass. (near Boston), home. Each has strong resumes in stage work as well as some television and film.
Both boys and their parents found the show when Johnson put out an early audition call for the show in August.
"As this was the first show that I was directing, I did all my reaching out early looking to cultivate the talent that we have here," she said.
The role requires a triple threat, with the strongest emphasis on dancing but also a good singer and actor. Knowing that many young male dancers were already committed to Civic Dance Center's "The Nutcracker," she started to worry.
So she was surprised when she heard from Neo and his mom, Susy Rodriguez, reaching out from the Sunshine State.
Neo said, "When my mom said there was an audition for 'Billy Elliot,' even though it was in Bakersfield, I was really excited."
Johnson received his audition and she also heard from John and his mom, Karen.
"I've been cast as Billy Elliot (twice) before but hadn't performed because of COVID," John said. "I was like, 'Third time is the charm. I'm really excited."
"Both boys had fantastic auditions. We were considering the idea of hiring outside of town," Johnson said.
Stars is nonequity, meaning the actors are not paid, but Johnson reached out to the theater's board to see if something could be arranged to bring the actors and their guardians here for the show's run.
Costume director Laura Engel had a home where they could stay and Alex Neal, Stars' director of operations, has a spare vehicle they could use to get around.
Local singer and actress Amy Adams, who plays Billy's dance teacher, was able to help secure corporate sponsorships (Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield is the presenting sponsor) to help underwrite the production.
"It was all serendipitous," Johnson said. "Everything fell into place."
That included casting the two boys in the roles of Billy, the northeastern English boy secretly taking ballet lessons, and his best friend, Michael. The actors will alternate performing the roles throughout the show's run.
The boys said it's nice to trade off, utilizing their dance and singing talents while also playing to their different strengths.
"Last night we were having a conversation about what kind of actors we are," John said. "I'm an actor who loves to make people cry."
Neo added, "And I'm an actor who loves to make people laugh."
Johnson said she is thrilled to have them both.
"As a director, it's remarkable. It's the same level of investment. To watch them flip (roles) and interact. You're not losing anything."
And their camaraderie is clear to others watching them perform.
"Day by day, they become closer," Rodriguez, Neo's mother, said of the duo. "Every day, they're really understanding each other and it shines on stage."
Speaking to the two actors, it's clear their bond is strong, which should make for a good show.
"We're doing it for us," John said, looking at Neo. "This is your dream role and my dream role. It's been a blessing to come here. And to just do it (the show) is amazing."