'Wrinkles' opens at Stars

Age is just a number when it comes to the cast of Stars Theatre Restaurant's latest show. That's because everyone in "Wrinkles" is 55 or older.
Directed by Karen DeWalt, the musical revue is back with the theme "Wrinkles through the decades" featuring songs and acts from the early 1900s to present that range from "Yankee Doodle Dandy" to "YMCA."
A performer herself, DeWalt is part of the talented cast that also includes The cast includes Kim McAbee-Carter, Marvin Ramey, Randy Jelmini, Cheri Allard, Dave Bryan, Lee Bush, Janet Bonanno Crane, Johnny Eddy, Kerry Gibson, Coleen Gundzik, John Gundzik, Sue Krause, Marilyn Michael, Debbie Myers, Glenn Pitts, Ruth Reid, Gail Schweikart, Jason Sliger, Kristina Steinke, Don Vereen, Brad Wyatt, Greg Wyatt, Stephen Walksh and Julie Walsh.
Shows run 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Nov. 19 and 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 21 at Stars, 1931 Chester Ave. Doors open an hour and a half in advance with the meal served an hour before showtime.
Tickets are $70, $50 for students, which include lunch/dinner (choice of Rock Cornish game hen, tri-tip, penne pasta bake or shrimp Louie salad). Show-only tickets are $50, $25 for students, available at bmtstars.com or by calling 661-325-6100.
Over at Stars Playhouse
The current show "My Mañana Comes" continues at Stars Playhouse with a cast update.
Maya Torres Blackstone plays Lupe, taking over for Alberto Pelayo, in the show about four bussers in an Upper East Side restaurant, picking up plates and tips (hopefully) as they dream of bigger things.
"Not only does this play expose a system that pins people against each other, but it highlights the fact that no matter your race, ethnicity, nationality, or cultural background, we're all chasing our Mañana," director Ivan Mendoza said in a news release.
The show continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Nov. 19 and 20 as well as 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 21 at Stars Playhouse, 2756 Mosasco St. Doors open a half-hour before the performance.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students, available at bmtstars.com, by calling 661-325-6100 or at the door.