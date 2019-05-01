These days, you can't talk about downtown Bakersfield and not have the topic of the homelessness come up. But while a lot of people are talking, Pat Evans of World Records is doing something.
Along with the art openings and usual goings-on this First Friday, there's a fundraiser at World Records, "heART" of Bakersfield, to benefit The Mission at Kern County.
In promoting the gathering, Evans shared a story about encountering a homeless couple following the venue's Los Lobos show on April 12. While Evans and wife Bonnie were sorting trash from recyclables, a man and woman approached and offered to help.
"They organized the bags, and boxes, and cardboard so nothing would blow out," he wrote. "It was a big help when we were really ready to get home and in bed. I asked where they were staying. 'We sleep in front of Rosemary’s for now.' Yes, that’s their home. That’s their bed. Two people in their forties."
Evans said two artists, Amy Richardson and Kelly Wonderly, had approached him about displaying some of their work at the F Street venue with a large portion of sales earmarked for a good cause. Richardson is a counselor who volunteers some of her time at The Mission, which also helps feed, clothe, mentor and generally assist those most vulnerable in the community.
Evans wrote, "After more discussion we decided to make evening we all can attend, and thereby raise more funds for people who are helping our community’s homeless citizens."
This "heART" will not only include an art display but also a performance by the Patrick O’Connell Trio, featuring Paul Perez on sax and Mike Bhone on upright bass.
Hors d’oeuvres stations will be set up, including pizza slices from the kitchen's wood-fired oven and custom themed cookies by Apryl Byrom. There will also be a no-host beer and wine bar as well as soft drinks for sale.
All proceeds will benefit The Mission, Evans said.
The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at World Records, 2815 F St. Admission is $20, available in advance by calling 325-1982 or at the store (open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday).
Sweet escape downtown
Local business Loads of Loaves has some sweet news for its customers: It's getting a storefront downtown.
The business known for its sweet loaves of bread will open a space at 1707 Eye St. debuting on Friday with hours from 7 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
Owner Raquel Molinda said petite and mini loaves will be for sale in six flavors: banana nut, apple streusel, chocolate chip, s'more, funfetti and red velvet.
There will also be a raffle and free drinks and samples while supplies last.
Going bold with BAA
If you didn't have a chance to see Vicki Meadows' "European Influence" when it was on display at the Bakersfield Art Association's Art Center, take heart. Her work is moving to Dagny's Coffee Co. for the month of May.
A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the coffeehouse, 1600 20th St.
At the BAA Art Center, a group show is in the spotlight.
"Wednesdays with Iva" features the work of students from artist Iva Fendrick's watercolor and ink class. Some have been working with her for five years while others only have a few months of classes under their belt. All are in varying stages of working in the water medium.
The exhibit features pieces from Armando Angulo, Debbie Brackley, Kay Hall, Kathy Hanna, Anne Hutton, Betty Jones, Catherine Malahowski, Susan McQuerrey, Gigi Murray, Margaret Siemens, Pam Smith, Jane Thornton, Mimi Placencia and Joyce Umfress.
The reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center, 1607 19th St.
Get into the game at Bubble Pop
Bubble Pop Gallery is paying tribute to our favorite 8-bit and more advanced game heroes and villains with its Video Game Art Show.
Also on display is the show of Stockdale High School's media arts seniors.
Artists will be on hand doing live art and Paleta Co. will sell frozen sweet vegan treats.
The reception is from 5 to 9 p.m. at the gallery, 2007 H St.
After Friday, the Video Game Art Show will move to Temblor Brewing Co. for the rest of May. For more details, visit BubblePopGallery.com.
