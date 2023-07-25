Prepare for high-energy, toe-tapping entertainment with the return of The Marvelous Wonderettes at Stars Theatre Restaurant.
Director and choreographer Marnie Forzetting was excited to return to the world of the girl group, first presented in 2018, for its sequel "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On."
For this show, the last in the jukebox musical comedy saga created by Roger Bean, the four ladies are seen at two stages in their lives. First, one year after high school celebrating the retirement of beloved English teacher Ms. McPherson, then returning in Act 2 for their 20th high school reunion.
Returning from the 2018 show are Amelia Mejia-Gonzales as Cindy Lou, whose big dreams of stardom led to being a one-hit wonder, and Julie Verrell as Suzy, who married her high school sweetheart but worries about their marriage when he has to look for work out of town.
"Sadly two of the four (2018 leads) had moved out of town but my two new ones are doing great," Forzetting said of Nichole Heasley as overachiever Missy and Megan Jarrett as class clown Betty Jean.
The musical features a variety of hits from the 1960s and '70s including "Everlasting Love," "Build Me Up Buttercup," "Gimme Some Lovin'" and "Love Will Keep Us Together."
In Act 1, the ladies sing "L-O-V-E," which opens with "L is for the way you look at me." Each sings a different letter in a different language. The performance culminates with all four singing a whole verse in Japanese in tribute to the retiring teacher who loves the language.
Some numbers require audience participation including "I Know a Place"/ "Downtown," which asks them to sing the titular word in the latter song.
Audience members are also called upon for small roles — Ms. McPherson; Misty's husband, Mr. Lee; and Suzy's in-laws — at key moments in the show.
All four performers have been putting in long hours in preparation, the director said.
"They’re working their tails off. All the girls, they sing a lot, they have a lot of movement and choreography."
Forzetting also credits the production team with bringing the show together. Along with vocal and musical director Cody Greenwell, Forzetting brought in Char Gaines to work with the women on their vocals and Brent Rochon to serve as assistant choreographer. Performer Bethany Rowlee, who has been rehearsing for Stars' upcoming production of "Freaky Friday," took time to work out the wig situation (one per Wonderette for each time period) as she did for the 2018 show.
"It was a team effort on the production side and then the theatrical side. The four girls are superstars. ... I'm just in awe of them. They all work hard and people know that they do it for the love of theater. I'm excited for opening night."
The theater's schedule only includes time for the show to run two weekends but if you can't get enough of the ebullient girl group, take heart: The foursome will return in "Winter Wonderettes" in December 2024. Of course, Forzetting is on board to direct.
"The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" opens Friday and runs through Aug. 6. Visit bmtstars.com for tickets and more information.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.