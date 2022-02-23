Women lead charge in latest BC production

Women’s History Month doesn’t start until next week but when have strong women stood by and waited? At least that’s the case with “The House of Bernarda Alba,” the spring production from Bakersfield College featuring an ensemble of female actresses.
Theater professor Cody Ganger, who directed the show, said the great turnout at auditions led her to change the spring production.
She wrote in an email, "I originally planned on directing a different show for this semester, but then we had had so many fantastic young women audition. I felt like I could not turn down all these fantastic actresses, so I pivoted to a show that would better suit this group of students.
"'The House of Bernarda Alba' is a show with an all-female cast, and it has complex, difficult roles for a lot of women. It really was the perfect fit for this group!"
This darkly comic play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca centers on matriarch Bernarda Alba (Rachel Daguman), who has just lost her husband.
Based on family tradition, she imposes an eight-year period of mourning that will keep her five unwed daughters cut off from the world.
Eldest daughter Angustias (Madison Shuck) has attracted a suitor based on her inheritance.
Under their mother's tight control, the other sisters — Magdalena (Karina Ronquillo), Amelia (Trinity Coston), Martirio (Alana Edwards) and the impulsive Adela (Alexes Long) — are consumed by passions and jealousies as they long for freedom and love.
"The play's central conflict revolves around a man that three of the sisters are involved with in some way — one is engaged to him, one is in love with him from a distance, and the third is having a secret affair with him," Ganger wrote. "We never see the man in question, we only see the slow tension build among the sisters within the house, all under the oppression of their mother, who can be violently cruel as well as fiercely protective of them."
The show also features Mercedez Land, Justine Luevano, Suzana Louden, Margarita Diaz, Kathy Autwell, Lorie Miranda, Nicole Prado, Veronica Preciado and Victoria Gomez.
Costumes were provided courtesy of Jennifer Keller of Fantasy Frocks, and Kevin Ganger designed the set and lighting.
Performances run through Sunday in the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center's Indoor Theatre.
Bakersfield College COVID protocols remain in place including limiting venue capacity to 40% inside the theater. Audience members must complete a COVID daily health screening online (tinyurl.com/2p9hdsy4) the day of the performance before entering the theater. They must also show proof of vaccination and wear a face covering while inside the theater.