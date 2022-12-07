'Winter' is coming to BCT

This year, Bakersfield Community Theatre went a less-conventional route for its holiday offering opening Friday. "The Lion in Winter" is set in the holiday season and may have audiences breathing a sigh of relief that their families aren't as dysfunctional as this royal family.
Director Jan Hefner knew right away that it was a show she wanted to bring to the stage.
"I've been a fan of 'The Lion in Winter' as a film as far back as I can remember, so when Artistic Director Rebecca Worley announced it in our 95th season, I eagerly jumped at the chance to direct," Hefner, who is also BCT's executive director, wrote in an email. "I hoped to attract the right talent to portray these complicated characters, and I have been very fortunate to assemble this talented and dedicated cast."
The cast is led by Julie Gaines as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine and Xian as King Henry II of England, roles made famous, respectively, by Katharine Hepburn (in an Oscar-winning role) and Peter O'Toole in the 1968 film.
In the show, the king brings his estranged wife to court for Christmas along with his sons, Richard (Josh Evans), Geoffrey (Perrin Swanson) and John (Jordan Fulmer), mistress Alais (Maya Blackstone) and her half brother, King Philip of France (Brian Purcell).
Henry and Eleanor are at odds as each backs a different son ― John for Henry, Richard for Eleanor — to become successor to the throne of England.
Along with the duo, the other guests at court are also plotting behind the scenes against one another.
Hefner said the play confirms that dysfunctional families have been with us for thousands of years but adds the additional wrinkle of royalty, allowing the king to imprison his relatives as he sees fit.
The relationships are part of what the director loves about the show, with Henry and Eleanor's explosive fights, the sons competing for the throne, the fond connection between Eleanor and Alais despite the latter's current status as Henry's mistress and Philip sparring with Henry despite being 30 years his junior.
"Lion" allows BCT to offer audiences an alternative to the more traditional theatrical fare at this time of year.
"We like the contrast and feel it is a great fit to give audiences an alternative to the many other Christmas stories being told," Hefner wrote. "Despite the battles and scheming, the enduring love between Henry and Eleanor is evident, even if it comes with baggage. It is not a story easily tied into a bow, and I find it fascinating."
With only five performances, the play is one of the shorter-run studio shows, which allows the theater to present more offerings each season. Unlike other studio shows, which usually feature simple staging, this one has a bit more production magic.
"'The Lion In Winter' has a completely new set designed by Ron Warren and built quickly by cast members that elevates our presentation," Hefner wrote. "Along with the beautiful costumes by Roger Upton, the audience members will be transported back to 1183."
