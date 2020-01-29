From hidden local treasures to California at night, the latest exhibitions opening at the Bakersfield Museum of Art Thursday have much to explore.
Perhaps the most surprising is "Black & White: Photographs from the Julie Riegel and Suzette Clerou Collection," featuring a trove of photos amassed by two local sisters.
The plan for the exhibit began two years ago after Riegel attended one of the museum's appraisal events with Bonhams Auction House. Upon talking with BMoA board member Laurie Maclin and revealing that she and her sister collect black-and-white photography, Maclin connected her with curator Rachel Magnus.
"I was able to view the collection shortly thereafter and immediately began conversations about potential display of the work," Magnus wrote in an email.
This is the first time the 25-piece collection, which Riegel and Clerou have been collecting since the 1970s, has been on display. Photographers featured include Richard Avedon, Rena Bass Forman, Brassaï, Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Robert Capa, Horst P. Horst, Nadav Kander, André Kertész, O. Winston Link, Ralph Eugene Meatyard, Abelardo Morell and Ron Van Dongen.
The works range from the earliest dated 1904 and the latest in 1993.
The sisters wrote in a statement about the collection: "It’s not easy to know why the photo gets to you. Something buried deep in your memory vault. Maybe a longing or a way to hold onto something you loved. Ours are about things we believe in or have felt. All are emotional.”
Magnus described the pieces as "an outstanding representation of significant photographic works created over the last century."
"This nearly 100-year survey witnesses unconceivable technological advances while documenting some of the most important periods in recent history," she wrote. "Transformative events such as each World War, the westward migration in the U.S and the civil rights movement changed the course of history — and the lives of millions — forever. Photographs transform the public’s understanding of these events, and many photographers in this collection played a vital role in that representation.
"Coming from a multitude of photographic practices, whether documentary, photojournalist or fashion, the images highlight the technological advancements, socio-political upheavals, and cultural inﬂuences that motivated the era’s artistic innovation."
Another exhibit explores the dark side of the Golden State in "One Night in California: Contemporary Nocturnes."
This collection of just over 30 works, mostly paintings with a few sculptures, present interpretations of abstract elements in the darkness or views of familiar subjects in unfamiliar ways.
The style of nocturne painting is not unique to California but Magnus said artists are often mesmerized by the many facets of a California night including the often-mild weather, year-round outdoor living and exploration and dynamic landscape, including mountains, seascapes, urban and rural scenes, wildlife and more.
She wrote, "Artists have allowed these subjects to move further away from direct observation and often into the realm of the conceptual, philosophically exploring concepts of dreams and nostalgia."
This exhibit includes works by Gale Antokal, Noah Buchanan, Squeak Carnwath, Pamela Carroll, Warren Chang, Linda Christensen, James Doolin, Jessica Dunne, Bryce Elischer, Frank Galuszka, David Hines, Andrew Jackson, Andrea Johnson, Mari Kloeppel, Holly Lane, David Ligare, Trevor Meeker, David Molteni, Lauren Doolin McMillen, Jane Rosen, Sandra Mendelsohn Rubin, Marc Trujillo and Chloe Wilson.
Guests will also be able to enjoy the exhibit's accompanying soundtrack, which was produced by Tim Burnett, a film music supervisor and archivist.
The third collection in the winter exhibition comes from the museum's own resources. "Texture: Selections from the BMoA Permanent Collection" features 10 works from the museum's art acquisitions that illustrate the wide usage of the formal element of texture in art.
"Texture in art is situated between the tactile and the optical," Magnus wrote. "Artists use this in a multitude of ways to convey intention."
The works range from sculpture and fiber art to painting, pastel, charcoal and assemblage. Artists featured include Dennis Hare, Pamela Carroll and Dewey Garret.
