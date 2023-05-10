Wind comes sweeping down the plain for Liberty High's 'Oklahoma'

You "Cain't Say No" to this production of "Oklahoma" playing this week at Liberty High School.
The Patriots are taking on the popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical for a trio of performances.
In an email, Liberty High student Gracee Chambers, who plays the flirtatious Ado Annie, shared this show has been a team effort including the school's drama club.
"This is a very talented group of students who have been working hard to put on a fantastic show that I'm sure many in the community would love to see."
In the musical, set in farm country in Oklahoma territory, farm girl Laurey (Lacey Addams) is being courted by cowboy Curly (Caden Whieldon) and frightening farmhand Jud (Dominic D'angelo).
Ado Annie is having troubles of her own with fiance Will (Payton Beagle), who doesn't have enough money to marry her. The situation is further complicated by the fact that she has also been spending time with Ali Hakim (Alex Young), a peddler.
Beagle is also the student director and shares choreographer duties with Andrea Watson and Hannah Maher, who is also the stage manager and plays Hilda in the show.
Theater instructor Perry Ware is directing the show, which features costumes by Fantasy Frocks
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Performing Arts Center on campus, 925 Jewetta Ave.
Admission is $12, $10 for students with ID.
