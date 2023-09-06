Friendship, an obsession with egg custard and fear of a nuclear attack fuel the atomic age comedy "5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche," which opens this weekend at Stars Playhouse.
Cory Geurtsen, who directed the show with an assist from Justine Luvano, said she was drawn to the fun material.
"It is zany, vivid, and fun," she wrote in an email. "I find that I am drawn to things that are colorful and this lit up my brain when I read it for the first time. It put me in a John Carpenter frame of mind.
"Also, this play is set in a wild reality, but we get a peek at the oppressive side of the 1950s."
The show is set in 1956 at a community center basement during a meeting of The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein.
Five women — Vern (Jan Hefner), Wren (Kara Coughenour), Lulie (Cristina Goyeneche), Ginny (Julie Gaines) and Dale (Stephanie Jean) — have gathered for their annual quiche breakfast/bake-off. The festivities take a turn as a bomb siren blares and the basement becomes a bunker.
Those who enjoyed themes evoked from the cinematic double feature of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" will find plenty to enjoy in this high stakes, dark and absurd comedy, Geurtsen said.
"Set in the atomic era, with an all-women cast, it is an egg-centric follow up to the 'Barbenheimer' experience," she wrote.
The immersive show encourages audience participation is encouraged, although it's not mandatory, the director said.
"You can just sit back and enjoy the show or respond when prompted."
Along with the comedy, the show has plenty of heart. Geurtsen said her favorite scene is when the characters have an epiphany and realize they no longer need to hide who they are.
"The show is a total blast. My conservative 83-year-old mother watched a rehearsal, and she loved it. She is an open-minded Republican. I want it to be a safe space where the lesbians in our community are celebrated. If that is not for you, it is probably best to sit this one out."
Drawn to less than traditional shows, Geurtsen said she's been happy to find a local audience.
"Bakersfield never lets me down in its reception of off-the-wall fare. I’m proud of our thriving theater, art, and music scenes."
Everyone involved is ready to launch the show this weekend.
"Justine and I are grinning from ear to ear through every rehearsal, Geurtsen wrote. "The cast, the directors — we all feel super lucky to be creating this piece together and we can’t wait to share that feeling of delight with audiences."
If the show leaves you hungry for more, the theater will be selling copies of Pruett's new adult sapphic rom-com "Not a Showmance" ($13.99), published by local publisher Birdcage Ink, after the show as well as a souvenir look-book ($12) containing one of the cast's favorite quiche recipes that will be available for preorder.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.