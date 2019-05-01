When some plot late-night fun, they may not think about it being at a theater. But The Empty Space is there to win hearts and minds with "Magic, Drunk, Love."
The latest in the Project series, which draws together local playwrights for a show, "Love" features five one-acts.
"After School," written by Kayleigh Peaker, explores what teachers do after the last bell rings, as discovered by Ellis, a curious 10-year-old. In "Tender Wish," by Breanna Acala, Violet, a bisexual vampire, and her best friend, a gay forest sprite named Teo, seek out the Wish Fairy to help Violet navigate the dating app "Tender." A woman's misadventures in the dating world to find her plus-one for a wedding is at the heart of "Pineapples!" written by Robin Gracia. Tyler Herzog's "Something Different" follows a young writer attempting to brainstorm a new script while his roommate works on helping him break his old habits. And Jose, a young teen, gets guidance from "an unusual person in an unusual place" in "The Grave Watcher" by Jorge Lopez.
Produced by Michelle Guerrero and Michael Pawloski, the cast includes newcomer Alberto Pelayo and Lindsay Pearson, Claire Rock, Dakota Nash, Nick Morgan, Brittany Beaver, Daniel Combs, Angie Caffee, Jenna Fernandez, Stephanie Borges, Jorge Lopez, Tyler Herzog, Alissa Morrow and Carlos Vera.
The show runs 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a final 6 p.m. show Sunday at the theater, 706 Oak St. Admission is $5, available at the door.
