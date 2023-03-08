 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's a little drama among 'Friends'?

Get ready to make yourself at home with "Fefu and Her Friends," which opens Friday at Stars Playhouse.

Ellie Sivesind, who plays the title character, said the show brings audiences right into the action of eight women gathered at a home to prepare for a presentation.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases