On any given day, Facebook can be a wealth of misinformation, rumors and hurt feelings. At least on Friday, everyone tuning into the latest show from Bakersfield Community Theatre will be in on the charade.
The one-act play “He Said and She Said," being presented on Facebook Live, serves as a cautionary tale of the damage that gossip can create.
After performing in BCT's most recent live show, "Inaccurate Conceptions," Deva Wiloth was excited to direct this comedy.
"Overall I want the audience to be able to laugh, I want them to be able to enjoy a little bit of happiness and fun during this crazy time we are in right now," she wrote in an email. "I want them to be able to forget about things for 20-25 mins, have a little bit of theatre and enjoy themselves."
Wiloth said the show focuses on manipulation and gossip: "It's about how easy and how fast gossip can spread and potentially ruin someone's lives and/or reputations."
Response has been good for the theater's previous online performances.
"Donations have come in for both shows as well as lovely comments to the directors, the actors involved, and the theatre as a whole," Wiloth wrote. "It's been wonderful being able to keep the theatre going, even though we can physically be onstage right now."
After this production, two more are coming up this fall: "The Game," directed by Shelbe McClain, on Sept. 11; and "My Hero, My Villain," directed by Jacquie Thompson-Mercer, on Sept. 25
Zoom auditions for the latter will be held on Saturday.
To view “He Said and She Said," head to the theater's Facebook page (facebook.com/bctstage) at 8 p.m. Friday. The show should run about 30 minutes.
