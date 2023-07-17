This weekend, Tehachapi's nationally recognized art show returns for the third consecutive year.
ArT 2023 Tehachapi, put on by the Tehachapi Arts Commission, is the culmination of a year of planning and preparations, according to Pat Doody, who serves on the commission's board of directors.
The Tehachapi Arts Commission is a nonprofit whose mission is to establish Tehachapi as a destination for representational fine artists and collectors.
Forty-two artists from all across the United States were accepted to be part of this year's event, many of whom had been part of the previous two shows.
In May, they traveled to Tehachapi for the kick-off paint out weekend and started the paintings that would reflect the beauty and unique surroundings of the region.
During their time in Tehachapi, they were invited to spend time at a working cattle ranch and observe a herd of wild horses to get their creative juices flowing, Doody said.
After returning home, they completed their paintings, submitting their finished work to be juried into the Art 2023 Tehachapi show being held this weekend.
The 2023 featured artist is Junn Roca who was born in the Philippines and moved to the United States as an adult. He had a long career in animation as a background artist and won two Emmys for his work with Steven Spielberg. He was awarded the best landscape award at Art 2022 for his painting "Covered Bridge."
Awards — best of show, best landscape, best urban painting and best still life — will be presented at a sold-out VIP reception on Friday.
The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Aspen Builders Activity Center, 410 W. D Street in Tehachapi.
Admission to the show is free to the public and all art enthusiasts and collectors are invited to attend.
Visit artstehachapi.org for a full list of participating artists. Art 2023 is sponsored by Western Art Collector and American Art Collector magazines.
Cheers to Charity
In other news in Tehachapi's arts scene, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will be one of the beneficiaries of next month's Cheers to Charity event.
Karen Budai, director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, shared details that the symphony will be one of the beneficiaries of the annual fundraiser whose goal is to benefit a variety of local nonprofits.
Other beneficiaries include the Heart Humane Society, Motherhood Collective and Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey.
Budai said the TSO will use funds to defray the costs to continue its tradition of free symphony concerts for all.
Cheers to Charity is an outdoor event featuring tapas, fine wines, a home-brewed beer competition, dancing and games. The evening winds down with cigars (available for purchase), a silent auction and a coffee and dessert bar.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at Aviator Park, 422 E. J St. (inside Tehachapi Municipal Airport).
Admission is $95 (plus fee) or $150 for VIP, which includes early admission, access to a special VIP area and additional catered meal. Designated driver tickets are available for those not drinking alcohol for $50 (plus fee), $80 for VIP. General admission tickets will be $100 (plus fee) at the gate.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com or through the Tehachapi Symphony website (tehachapiorchestra.com) where you can designate your support to go to the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.