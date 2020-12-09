This holiday season looks a bit different but there are still some things we can count on. For local theater, that includes a holiday review from Stars Theatre Restaurant.
"'Home For The Holidays' is a love letter to our patrons," co-director Alex Neal wrote in an email. "I think our performers and staff really wanted to be able to add a sense of normality to the holiday season. Precisely because of the type of year we all have had, for our patrons and ourselves. If you could not safely come to us, we wanted to be able to safely come to you through the use of modern technology."
Neal split directing duties with Abby Bowles-Votaw, and both also perform in the show alongside Timothy Armijo, Zachary Gonzalez, Caley Mayhall, Amber O'Reilly, Mary O'Reilly, Frank Sierra and Kyle Whitaker.
"As always it’s a team effort, I would include the entire cast in that team as well as our technical staff," Neal wrote. "We relied on each of their strengths to help us develop and shape the performances given our current limitations."
The show was recorded with performers on stage but remaining socially distant.
Neal wrote, "For this show, we wanted it to feel like you were at one of our traditional shows so we captured the live performances audio and visuals as they occurred. To give us more options visually we recorded from three angles simultaneously."
Music includes a mix of favorites and some lesser-known holiday songs including "I’ll Be Home for Christmas," "Little Drummer Boy," "This Christmas," "O Holy Night," "Sleigh Ride," "We Three Kings," "White Christmas," "Do You Hear What I Hear," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Let It Snow."
Neal said he hopes they can bring a little joy to everyone's holiday season. He also said they are grateful for the support of patrons and friends.
"Every donation goes into helping sustain our operations to serve Kern County. Any and all support is appreciated and needed to help us during these continued shutdowns forcing us to keep our doors closed for the safety of our patrons till the upcoming year."
"Home For The Holidays" will be available to stream starting Friday on bmtstars.com. Cost is $20. It will be up until the first week of January.
Additionally Stars' ongoing shows, “Stars on the Green: My Favorite Things” and “Einstein: A Stage Portrait,” will remain accessible through Dec. 31.