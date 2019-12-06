For December's First Friday, the Bakersfield Art Association is featuring two watercolor artists in shows downtown.
Laura Mizrahi presents her work in "Country Roads" at the BAA Art Center.
Painting for 35 years, Mizrahi took inspiration from John Denver's song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" for this current collection of works. Each painting is a place remembered or imagined and many times a combination of both, according to the BAA newsletter.
A reception for Mizrahi will be held from 6 to 8 tonight at BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St.
Over at Dagny's Coffee Co., the art association will also host artist Kay Hall's show "The Art of Eating."
The collection features work inspired by Hall's trips to Lucca, Italy; Provence, France; and Portland, Ore. Scenes include farmers markets, outdoor cafes, food carts and fruits and vegetables.
Hall has been with the BAA since 2012, when she started with a watercolor class by Iva Fendrick. A permanent exhibiting artist at the BAA, this is Hall's second show at Dagny's.
The artist reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dagny's, 1600 20th St.
