Want to play a robot? BC has a show for you

A play about robots presented on Zoom? We are definitely in the modern age, and you have a chance to take part. Auditions for Bakersfield College's production of "R.U.R." will take place on Aug. 5 and 6.
The 1920 play by Czech playwright, novelist and journalist Karel Capek brought the word "robot" — the title stands for "Rossum’s Universal Robots" — to the world.
It begins in a factory that makes AI robots from synthetic organic matter. These creations first work for humans, then lead a rebellion, causing the extinction of the human race.
Auditions will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 via Zoom. Those interested in trying out should email theater professor Kimberly Chin at kchin@bakersfieldcollege.edu for the Zoom link and an audition slot. The process should take about 20 minutes and a script will be provided.
Rehearsals will begin in October, held in the evenings via Zoom. The live performance is set to premiere Nov. 18 to 20 via Zoom. Performers who are cast must enroll in Theatre B27, a two-unit course.