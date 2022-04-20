Want laughs? You can 'Get It' with new Stars musical

Director Alex Neal, in describing "Nice Work If You Can Get It," which opens Friday at Stars Theatre Restaurant, identified what many are seeking from theater — and life.
"After the pandemic, we need to be entertained and laugh more," he wrote in an email. "This show is full of laughter and joy."
Set during Prohibition, this comedy follows the travails of a trio of bootleggers — Billie (Tessa Ogles), Cookie (Eric Lempinen) and Duke (Kenneth Labron) — whose plans to keep their 400 cases of gin hidden lead to a run-in with Jimmy (Nick Ono), a playboy who must get married to keep his inheritance.
The comedic tale of class warfare also stars Nichole Heasley, Randy Jelmini, Elizabeth Heckathorn, Megan Jarrett as Jeannie Muldoon, Dylan Rogge and Leslie Thompson.
Neal said this is a new musical with a classical feel, bolstered by the songs of George and Ira Gershwin including the title song, "Fascinating Rhythm," "Let's Call The Whole Thing Off," "Someone To Watch Over Me," "Sweet and Lowdown" and "Delishious."
"It pulls its best material from the genius of the Gershwins and gives you the slapstick and nostalgia that you crave in a feel-good musical," he wrote. "It's very much a melodrama."
The show is full of songs that are classics of the American songbook, performed by the band consisting of Mark Meyer, Kristi VanKopp, Mike Raney, Brent Williams, Omar Murillo, Adam Clements, Brad Briscoe and led by James O’Hearn.
One of the show's messages is don't judge a book by its cover, since many characters turn out to be more than they seem.
Neal said the feel-good comedy is a "show for everyone."
"A great takeaway would be, don't take life too seriously, enjoy it and remember to laugh as much as you can."