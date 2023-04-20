 Skip to main content
View Kern through artists' eyes at Plein Air Gala

It's not always easy to see the beauty that's right in front of you. Luckily for us, we have a batch of artists hard at work this week exploring what makes Kern County amazing.

The 15 local and regional artists will share their plein air works with the public on Saturday at the Plein Air Gala at Bird Dog Arts at the Outlets at Tejon.

