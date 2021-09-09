Unveilings begin for KernBHRS' mental health-inspired mural project

If you're not feeling OK these days, that's perfectly OK. And there are people and local programs ready to help. That's part of the message that Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services is sharing through its everGREEN mural project, which will have its first unveiling on Friday.
In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month and Recovery Month, the organization teamed up with local art group Creative Crossing Co-Create for four murals at locations around town: the Kern County Mental Health Administration office on 28th Street, the Bakersfield City School District office on Baker Street, Dignity Health Memorial Hospital on 34th Street and California Living Museum on Alfred Harrell Highway.
The project started in May with planning and design, with the first work — on the biggest one at CALM — beginning in June and continuing through the summer with a variety of artists.
EverGREEN's goal is to bring the community together and help open up a conversation about mental wellness, which may not be easy for some.
"The pandemic has forced many people to isolate from family and other loved ones," KernBHRS Director Stacy Kuwahara said in a news release. "It’s very important that people know it’s OK to feel whatever they’re feeling and that resources are available.
"We hope that these murals will inspire the community for years to come and provide a safe place to appreciate the artwork, self-reflect on their own wellness needs and connect as a community."
On Friday, which is World Suicide Prevention Day, the first mural will be unveiled in the courtyard of the KernBHRS administration building downtown.
Artists Mirami Perales and Christopher Perez worked together to create "Westchester," featuring the message "Caring for Kern" and a silhouette of the county and two figures over a backdrop of the land and bounty of Kern. It is meant to "highlight the impact of mental health on our diverse community, while promoting inclusivity and hope."
The ribbon cutting and unveiling will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the administrative office, 2001 28th St. It will also be streamed live on the Kern BHRS Facebook page (facebook.com/KernBHRS). Following the event is a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of those who have died by suicide.
There will be three other unveilings, held weekly through September.
Bakersfield City School District: Reflecting the commitment of BCSD and KernBHRS to prioritize the mental health needs of students as they return to in-person learning, this mural at the steps leading to the district auditorium features a variety of children reading as well as larger-than-life books. Unveiling at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in front of the auditorium at Baker and Niles streets.
Dignity Health Memorial Hospital: With its central location in the heart of downtown, the mural reflects Bakersfield Memorial Hospital’s commitment to its patients and the community surrounding its doors. Encouraging people to put their own health "front and center" is part of its message. Unveiling at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at the hospital, 420 34th St.
California Living Museum: The largest artwork in the project, spanning a 126-foot-long wall across from the children's playground, features a number of native California animals, highlighting mental wellness across all spectrums of life. Unveiling at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Visit kernbhrs.org/community for more information on these events.