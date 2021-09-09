Unveilings begin for KernBHRS' mental health-inspired mural project

OTHER EVENTS

Along with the mural unveilings, KernBHRS also has two other events planned for this month.

Seventh annual SALT Stomp Out Suicide Walk: Organized by the nonprofit Save a Life Today, the event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway. Visit saltkc.org to sign up to walk or organize a team.

Hope & Recovery Celebration drive-thru event: Learn more about the mental health and substance use services and resources available in Kern from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at KernBHRS' administration building, 2001 28th St. The first 250 people will receive a free ticket to the Kern County Fair.