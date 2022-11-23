Tune in Friday to Gaslight Holiday Extravaganza

A lot is expected of Santa and his elves at Christmas and that’s certainly the case in this year's Gaslight Holiday Extravaganza, which opens Friday.
"It's a real fast-paced kind of romp," said Michael Prince, the Gaslight Melodrama's artistic director and co-owner. "It's a throwback to old radio specials that happened on Christmas Eve."
"How the Elves Save Christmas" focuses on a local radio station's holiday broadcast, which is in jeopardy, with the producer (Nick Ono), his assistant, Claire (Maddie Vendsel), and the writer Phil (Prince) all scrambling to keep it on track.
In an update from the show, originally performed in 2013, the writer doesn't have a cold but rather is suffering from Christmas Stress Syndrome.
"Originally the writer was sick but we changed that into something else. We don't want audiences to think we're referencing COVID.
"He just has Christmas Stress Syndrome. It's exactly what it sounds like — you've got the family, got the kids, got in-laws, dinner that you’re trying to make for everybody. It's the stress we all feel at Christmas."
Coming to the radio team's rescue is Santa himself (played by Michael Kubik) and his elves: Mary (Kristen McGuire), Flo (Isabella Pelayo), Curly (Jake Chivington) and his No. 1 elf, Bernard (Dave Rock).
"The character of Bernard has been his No. 1 elf in many of our shows," Prince said. "He's the main guy and cheerleader for all the other elves."
He said their efforts to save the day leads to a hilarious scene.
"I love when the elves show up, just stumble upon KAFY 55 studio and they’re forced to do a radio show out of nowhere. The elves are trying to figure out how to do a radio show and also figure out how to deliver presents to all the boys and girls around the world."
The theater has revisited a few past shows over the season and will bring back a few next season that haven't been performed in a decade.
"We have such a catalog now going into our 18th year that it's nice to revisit things, put a new spin on them.
"We get to experience it again in a newer light. Audiences get to experience it in a newer light. We get to add a little more to it."
"Elves" will be followed by the vaudeville revue "Presley Armstrong Christmas Special," written by former musical director Warren Dobson.
The theater is hitting many forms of media for the holidays, Prince said, with the radio show for the mainstage and a television special for the revue.
In it, a Perry Como-type host is hosting a holiday television special with an assortment of interesting guests.
Tickets are going fast for the extravaganza, which runs through Dec. 23. Check the website (themelodrama.com) or call 661-587-3377 to confirm available dates.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.