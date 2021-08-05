You are the owner of this article.
Tonicism offers latest 'masterpeach' with youth shows

Tonicism summer 2021

Starting this weekend, Tonicism Productions will present a pair of shows from its summer workshops: "James and the Giant Peach Jr." and "Employees Must Wash Hands Before Murder!"

 Tonicism Productions

Tonicism Productions is back with a pair of shows starting this weekend at The Empty Space.

Students with Tonicism's summer workshops will perform two shows: "James and the Giant Peach Jr.," based on Roald Dahl's classic novel, and "Employees Must Wash Hands Before Murder!"

Starring 13 performers ages 8 to 16, the latter is a "super-sized murder mystery" that comes with a side of funny. Employees know something is rotten at the Burgatorium, a low-end fast food restaurant, and must clean up their messes when hit by a surprise health inspection. Adding to their conundrum is the discovery of their manager dead in a freezer.

"Peach" features a cast of 25, ages 5 to 17, and follows James who finds himself in a tremendous peach, affected by a magic potion, and ends up upon the ocean inside the fruit with a cadre of singing insects.

"Murder!" will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 15. "Peach" will take the stage at 2 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 14 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 15.

All shows are at The Empty Space, 706 Oak St.

Tickets are $15, $10 for children and can be purchased at tonicism.com.

Audience members and performers will be asked to wear masks at all times while inside the theater.

