 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tonicism gives it the college try for summer shows

After 12 years of performances, it's not surprising that young actors from Tonicism Productions are headed to college (or already there), including Josephine Dethlefson, daughter of the children's theater group founder, Guinevere PH Dethlefson.

In honor of this collegiate mindset, Tonicism is presenting two plays celebrating higher education as part of its Summer Repertoire program at The Empty Space: "Squirrel Girl Goes to College" and "Legally Blonde The Musical Jr."

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases