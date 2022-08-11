Tonicism gives it the college try for summer shows

After 12 years of performances, it's not surprising that young actors from Tonicism Productions are headed to college (or already there), including Josephine Dethlefson, daughter of the children's theater group founder, Guinevere PH Dethlefson.
In honor of this collegiate mindset, Tonicism is presenting two plays celebrating higher education as part of its Summer Repertoire program at The Empty Space: "Squirrel Girl Goes to College" and "Legally Blonde The Musical Jr."
"College really was in our hearts and minds as we prepared for the summer and we were very aware this time of year being one where college students were making their way back to their campuses," Dethlefson said about the season in a news release.
Cory Rickard Geurtsen, the theater's artistic director and longtime Tonicism collaborator, suggested the Marvel Spotlight play featuring characters from the Marvel universe.
The comedy focuses on Doreen Green (Claire Michael), aka Squirrel Girl, who has faced down bad guys but is now more terrified by the prospect of living authentically as a college student.
At Empire State University, she bonds with friends in a class taught by Professor Brightmind (Toni Dethlefson) before having to step into the superhero role to face off with MODOC (Amelia Border) and Dr. Doom (Derek Burger).
Local costumer and prop maker Alex Valenti created the Squirrel Girl costume.
"Squirrel Girl" performances will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Run time is about 50 minutes with no intermission.
Tonicism student-turned-instructor Faith Thompson, suggested "Legally Blonde," a scaled-down version of the Broadway musical based on the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film.
The show follows the transformation of Elle Woods (Josephine Dethlefson) as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. After her boyfriend dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not "serious" enough, Elle takes action, charming her way into law school.
Befriending classmate Emmett (Everett Anderson) and spunky hairdresser Paulette (Maggie Mae) along the way, Elle finds that "books and looks aren't mutually exclusive."
The song-packed show features 25 performers including Auria Shamblin as shady Professor Callahan, Najila Miller as law school adversary Whitney, Ellie Sandoval as accused killer Brooke Wyndham and Alyssa Escalante, Claire Michael and Callais "Min" Royal as Elle's Delta Nu sorority sisters Pilar, Serena and Margot.
Along with starring in the show, Josephine Dethlefson served as co-costume designer, helping prepare her for the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising where she will start this fall.
Her mother said getting to work with her daughter as an actor one last time was the most moving aspect of this summer's program.
"Hopefully these productions remind our students of the benefits of higher education, while still appreciating other paths," the elder Dethlefson said in the news release. "Elle would not be the woman she becomes without the unwavering support of beautician and friend Paulette, a job where training is required but not a typical four-year university."
Performances of "Legally Blonde" are at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Run time, including an intermission, is about two hours.
All shows will be held at The Empty Space, 706 Oak St., in the Pizzaville shopping center.
Admission is $15 per show, $5 for children under 18. Tickets can be purchased in advance at tonicism.com/store/admission but a limited number of seats will be available at the door. Those who buy tickets online do not need a physical ticket; their name will be on a list at the door.
Call 661-861-1314 for more information.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.