Long before the "Barbie" movie had audiences discussing the struggles of being a woman, Sarah Bernhardt was bringing that topic to center stage in 1899.
"Bernhardt/Hamlet," which opens this weekend at Stars Playhouse, finds the French actress at a pivotal point in her life.
"Sarah Bernhardt, often called the first celebrity, was on a new path forward in her acting career," said director Perrin Swanson. "She was growing out of the ingenue roles."
In a promotional video for the play, Karin Harmon, who plays the celebrated French actress, said Bernhardt was trying to reinvent herself.
"This story is really about female empowerment in a lot of ways," Harmon said. "It's about women taking control of their lives, of their careers and keeping themselves relevant."
Facing a future of playing old women, Bernhardt opted for something different: Taking on lead male roles, which were not as limited by the performer's age.
Rather than be stuck playing one of Shakespeare's queens Gertrude, she claimed the title role of Hamlet, a move that caused ripples in the theater community and society.
Swanson said, "It's her journey, finding tribulations and trials of doing that. How in 1899 that was a no-go."
The show not only delves into real-life history, portraying Bernhardt as well as playwright Edmond Rostand (played by Swanson), whom Bernhardt commissions to offer his take on "Hamlet," and artist Alphonse Mucha (Adrian Francies) one of the founders of Art Nouveau who famously depicted the actress as Hamlet as well as Lorenzaccio, another traditional male role, in theater posters. It also offers audiences a peek behind the curtain into the world of theater.
Action begins in the midst of rehearsals for Bernhardt's "Hamlet" and 90 percent of the show takes place during that stage of preparation, Swanson said.
Swanson calls it "a poignant history lesson about Sarah Bernhardt and theater in general" while also noting the dramatic liberties taken.
"We don’t have exact accounts. ... Sarah was a very big personality. She told a lot of lies. She was always acting in everything. She was a very flamboyant, big personality."
The director said he was excited to cast Harmon, who has been in other Stars Playhouse productions in smaller, secondary roles.
"It was her chance to show off the immense talent she has. She has blown me away. It is a tour de force."
The play also features Scott Deaton, Ty Halton, Patrick Carrick, Jaspreet Singh, Alex Singh, Alyssa Bonanno and Elizabeth Wurster.
Along with a new production, the playhouse is also unveiling a fresh look including the set built by Swanson and assistant director Bethany Rowlee, new flooring and a transformed lobby featuring a replica of Mucha's work.
Pop-up bookshop The Index will have a set up with books related to the show's history and themes for sale.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.