'Titus' stirs the blood at The Empty Space

It's more common to see Shakespeare's comedies or tragedies such as "Hamlet" or "Macbeth" take the stage before "Titus Andronicus." This not-often-produced tragedy brings its bloody tale of revenge to The Empty Space for just two weekends.
Director Justin Thompson said his first experience with the show was viewing Julie Taymor's 1999 film version "Titus" when he was in college.
"It fascinated me that Shakespeare could be told in such a style and fashion," he wrote in an email. "Later on, a few years ago, I directed a scene from the show for the Kern High Shakespeare Festival. After that, I knew I wanted to get my hands on the entirety of the show eventually.
"It is a classic tale of revenge, and these characters are so complex and interesting."
In the play, the warrior Titus (TJ Sandoval) returns to Rome after a war against the Goths in which he brings their queen, Tamora (Cristina Goyeneche), back as a prisoner.
He kills her oldest son as a balance for the death of his sons during the campaign, launching them both down a path of revenge and violence that extends to his daughter, Lavinia (Molly Jiron), her sons, Chiron (Jesse Magdeleno) and Demetrius (Connor Deming), and every one else who crosses their paths.
Thompson said he aimed to strike a balance in presenting the show, which includes rape, murder and cannibalism.
"I didn't want gore for the sake of gore," he wrote. "There are also some themes that could be triggering for some people. Before we started rehearsals, we made sure to address these themes and concerns with the communities they might have an impact on, so that we could approach them with respect and care, all while keeping the integrity of the show."
(He and the theater both recommend this play is only for viewers 13 and older.)
With heavy themes of revenge, politics, justice, violence, the dynamics of parents and children, grief and mourning, the show will leave audiences with a lot to consider.
The director appreciates the theatricality of this staging and looks forward to sharing it with the community.
"There are many stylized moments throughout and I find myself saying 'Oh, that's good!' These actors are killing it (pun intended), and I am excited for people to see this production."
"Titus Andronicus" runs for two weekends starting Friday. On Sunday, the theater will hold a Bard's Birthday Bash, in honor of the 458th anniversary of the playwright's birth (which is actually April 26). Along with a matinee, the theater will offer dessert and champagne or cider for attendees.