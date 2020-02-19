Some say three's a crowd, but when it comes to venues for this year's V-Day Bakersfield it's a party.
For its 17th year, the community campaign to end violence against women and girls will take place through the weekend at three different venues including one where it's never taken place.
"We’re bringing V-Day to different parts of our community," said Guinevere PH Dethlefson, event organizer.
The events, featuring a performance of Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues" start Friday at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
"For me, I really love the museum," PH Dethlefson said. "It's a real gem that we have in our community. I loved the work that Jennifer Stewart Sampson was doing with theater over there."
While V-Day has taken place at most of the local theaters, it has never been held at the museum.
"I never thought to ask. We always had a different plan, " PH Dethlefson said. "It didn’t have to be a theater or something traditional. It can be something outside the box."
The other venues are northwest theater Stars Playhouse, hosting Saturday's performance, and longtime sponsor The Empty Space, which will present the show on Sunday.
While last year's event, held at the Fox Theater, was a big production — with five directors, performances in five languages and screens projecting the monologues — the follow-up was planned to be more intimate.
Part of that consideration was about cost: Last year, a private donor came forward to rent the Fox. To return there would have required a fundraising committee just for rental costs.
"We don't want to have large production costs," PH Dethlefson said. "We want to spread the message and help our own local nonprofits."
Proceeds from the Bakersfield's campaign go to assist the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault and Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
Each performance will feature about 15 monologues as well as "Man's Prayer," also written by Ensler, directed by PH Dethlefson and Faith Thompson (nee Hall). Although this production won't be quite as multilingual as last year's, it will include monologues in Spanish, performed by Carolina Coronado and Catalina Tinoco.
"We didn't want to turn our backs on Spanish speakers. ... We're opening the eyes of some people who haven't thought about art in another language."
More than 25 women (and one man) are involved in the production, including PH Dethlefson's oldest daughter, Josephine, who will perform the piece "My Vagina Was My Village," about the women of Bosnia, with her friend Gracie Darling.
PH Dethlefson said she's proud of both young women, whom she has directed for years under Tonicism Productions.
"She's very passionate, talking about directing," PH Dethlefson said of her daughter. "She was a baby when we started and she's now acting in it."
Some of the material is dark but the organizer said the beauty of the "Monologues" is that they address many aspects about humanity and sexuality in a frank and honest way.
"If we can't say 'vagina,' it makes it tough to talk about anything else," PH Dethlefson said. "It’s OK for us to have those feelings. It's weird that we act like it’s not part of the human experience and we’re all dealing with it. ... I like how the play explores the good, the bad, the ridiculous, the funny, the mundane that everyone deals with."
