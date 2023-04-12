 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

This 'Tortilla' made with love

Family, faith and a mysterious face are at play this weekend at Stars Playhouse with the new show "Our Lady of the Tortilla."

An often volatile family, the Cruzes are in for a wild weekend when youngest son Nelson (Jesse Magdaleno) brings home his WASP-y girlfriend, Beverly (Carlie Wood).

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases