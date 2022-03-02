The right ‘Puffs’: Magical parody promises laughs at Empty Space

Many people know the story of "the boy who lived," but what about all those other students magically matriculating at the same school?
That's the premise of "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," a off-Broadway parody of the wizarding world of Harry Potter.
Director Jeremiah Heitman said he was drawn to the story more than the fandom, although he'd read all the original novels.
"I didn’t know anything about it before this," he said of the comedy. "I fell in love with it with the first read. It's a show full of heart."
A well-known student trio is part of the show — although you might be surprised by the state of Harry's (Desiree Lorelli) closest pals — but this show is about the Puffs, members of one of the school's four houses, along with the Braves, the Smarts and the Snakes.
(The theater seating is divided by house, with people able to choose which house they want based on where their seat is located.)
The main Puffs are orphan Wayne (Justin Thompson), whose parents were killed in a freak chocolate frog accident, math savant Oliver (Alex Singh) and Megan (Kellianne Jordan), the daughter of a Death Buddy, followers of He Whose Name They Don't Like to Say.
"Some of the characters you know but the main characters you don't really know who they are," Heitman said. "The biggest Puff is Cedric (Connor Deming)."
The cast also includes Angela Poncetta, Tessa Ogles, Claire Rock, Nick Ono and David Rock.
You don't need to be a "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" champion to enjoy the show but the director said fans will enjoy the comedic "little references to specific things" from the series.
"It's just a fun show full of energy and characters and heart," said Heitman, who also plays big baddie Mr. Voldy.
With many performers playing multiple roles, backstage operations are precise with quick costume changes for the fast-paced show.
With a focus on the power of friendship, love and never giving up, there's a lot to take away from this show along with all the comedy.
"It's endearing and it’s fun. We need some laughter. ... I'd like people to have a good time and have a night full of laughs. It's so fast paced it keeps you laughing."
Along with the show, the theater will also host Diagonal Alley, a shop of handcrafted treats and goods modeled after the Potterverse's Diagon Alley.
From the "magical mind" of Empty Space Gallery curator (and "Puffs" performer) Jesus Fidel, the space is divided into different sections, similar to a department store, where you can shop the items as a collection.
"We have all sorts of themed candy and sweets (like Honeydukes), golden home décor, crystals, jewelry and accessories, and lots more that all have a hint of magic to their designs," Kristina Saldaña, the theater's financial director and fellow creative who came up with a lot of the edible treats, wrote in an email.
Along with Saldaña and Fidel, other Alley crafters include director Jeremiah Heitman, Claire Rock, Tish Gamez, Cory Guertson, Jillian Shamblin, Louise Shamblin, Auria Shamblin and Kailey Keeten, who made I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butterbeer cupcakes.
The adjacent concessions bar will feature three themed drinks: I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butterbeer ($5; $3 to add a shot of rum), made with A&W Cream Soda, butterscotch syrup and a dash of heavy cream (can be made vegan with coconut cream); Jack o’ Lantern Juice ($5; $3 to add a shot of Fireball Whisky), a blend of apricot nectar, apple cider, pumpkin puree, sugar and spices; and Death Eater’s Delight ($5; $3 to add shot of Irish cream liqueur), chilled vanilla almond milk blended with cocoa powder, brown sugar and a splash of iced coffee.