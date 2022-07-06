The comedy music of the night with Melodrama’s ‘Phantom’

Without planning it, Gaslight Melodrama is capping its season with a trilogy of theatrical dynamics.
"'The Phantom of the Melodrama' is the second installment of what is our 'real theater trilogy," said artistic director Michael Prince. "We didn't plan it when putting the season together.
"The first ('A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Fox') was in the Fox Theater. This one is in our theater, about people trying to save it from becoming a 'serious' theater. And 'My Funny Frankenstein' (out in September) is about performers trying to save themselves from a life of anguish."
In the show, the Melodrama's new owner, Sir Francis Farmer (Adrian Francies), is tired of it not being considered a "real" theater. His plan is to stage the most famous musical of all time, "Phantom of the Opera," and replace the theater's star funny man, George Smith (Shawn Rader) with L.A.'s "most famous actor," Stefan Worthington (Michael Kubik).
This is where the ghost of Henry Jastro (played by Prince) moves beyond his narration role, Prince said.
"He says, 'With "The Phantom," you have to have some sort of ghostly element so why not make it me?'"
"We even have a bit when he says, 'Suspend disbelief. Shakespeare did it all the time and nobody gave him crap about it.'"
Jastro convinces Smith to take on the role of the Phantom to prove how important it is to make people laugh.
Prince said he has lots of favorite moments, including Ali Dougherty's performance of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," accompanied by his wife, Jennifer, and Victoria Tiger as doo-wop girls, as well as the more technical moments.
"When the Phantom is revealed, it looks really great. ... when it all goes spooky red."
He credits stage manager Gabe Garcia and technical director Tyler Rogers with helping bring this very technical production with practical effects to the stage.
"The three of us we've been working our butts off. It's one of the bigger shows that we've done in years."
Because of the elaborate staging, bigger shows like this haven't been in recent Gaslight seasons, but Prince was happy to bring back this hit from 2011.
"Ultimately it’s been the most fun. The memories come flooding back."
Memories are also sweet of "Whatever Happened to Broadway," the vaudeville revue written by former musical director Warren Dobson.
"It's a really loving tribute to classic Broadway," Prince said. "Two people who have just seen 'Phantom' go through the wrong door where they keep not only Broadway props and costumes but they store the Broadway characters in this warehouse."
Expect appearances from Henry Higgins from "My Fair Lady," Liesl from "The Sound of Music," Don Quixote from "Man of La Mancha," Oliver from the eponymous musical and "a tip of the hat to 'Cats.'"
"If you know even the slightest bit about Broadway, you’ll recognize them."
This marks the first show with Drake Morrison, who took over music directing since Dobson moved to Tennessee.
"Drake has been phenomenally receptive to what Warren had been training him on, He's been a great fit."
Prince hopes the show leaves audiences with lots to think about.
"The two themes that run side by side are 'All theater is real theater.' People shouldn’t discriminate, just like in life. And 'It's OK to be silly and to have fun.'"