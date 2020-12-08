Although the BeeKay Theatre is not open for in-person plays, Tehachapi Community Theatre is ready and able to come to you virtually with its "The Not Late Night Telethon" on Friday.
TCT will present its first live (mostly), fun-filled telethon like the old days with a late-night TV vibe. Entertainment will be provided by many of the talented performers that you’ve seen onstage at Beekay before and a few new ones. The show will be hosted by Chris Morales (who played Igor in "Young Frankenstein").
The telethon will be available at 8 p.m. on the theater's website, tctonstage.com/MEDIA. There is no cost to view it, but a simple secure donation button is on screen at the website.
But wait, there’s more. There are two plays streaming live until January: "The Drowsy Chaperone" and "Tenants." For a mere $7, you and your family can view them and enjoy great plays from our rich past. More plays will be up in the coming months and our Playwrights Festivals will be available.
Hopefully you will take advantage, enjoy and help us keep our doors open to bring you quality live shows as we have for the past 50 years. We want to give you bang for every buck you give. Thank you. And see you on the telethon.
James Carhart is a member of Tehachapi Community Theatre.