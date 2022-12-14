 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sweets for the 'Suite' at Bakersfield City Ballet immersive event

Last weekend, Civic Dance Center presented a weekend of performances of "The Nutcracker."

Luckily for those who want to hang onto the holiday magic, the Bakersfield City Ballet will host the "Nutcracker Suite" on Sunday at the Woman's Club of Bakersfield.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases