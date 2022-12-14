Sweets for the 'Suite' at Bakersfield City Ballet immersive event

Last weekend, Civic Dance Center presented a weekend of performances of "The Nutcracker."
Luckily for those who want to hang onto the holiday magic, the Bakersfield City Ballet will host the "Nutcracker Suite" on Sunday at the Woman's Club of Bakersfield.
The one-day event, which will offer two performances, will give attendees a chance to step into the world of the beloved holiday tale.
"We are creating an immersive experience," said Erica Ueberroth, artistic director of Bakersfield City Ballet. "Upon arrival, the guests will enter that party scene. They become part of the party like the one Clara and Fritz are throwing for their friends."
Attendees will be able to interact with actors during the first portion of the event, also enjoying a complimentary glass of champagne or beer or hot chocolate for the children.
After the mood is set, guests will be directed to their seats for the dance performance, which will last about 45 minutes.
"Our performance begins with the 'Waltz of the Snowflakes,' Ueberroth said. "And the audience will be snowed on — with fake snow. As the performance progresses, we're in the Land of the Sweets."
The performers will start on the sides of the stage out of sight and will dance down the aisles as they make their way up to the stage. At any given time, the audience will be between 20 to 40 feet of the performers.
"It's a fairly up-close and personal performance," Ueberroth said. "That's why there are only 60 tickets per show. There's not a bad seat in the house."
Scattered between every few dances, there will be treats coordinating to the themes that include ice cream in flavors of coffee (Arabian), hot chocolate (Spanish) and tea (Chinese) as well as marzipan, ginger cookies and peppermint or candy cane cookies.
Along with an intimate "Nutcracker" experience, the event is also kid-friendly, not only for the assortment of sweets but for the briefer run time.
"The shortened performance is kid-friendly. They're not having to sit through a whole 2 1/2-hour production. It's about 70 minutes from their arrival in the party scene."
Suggested admission starts at $60 but attendees can donate any amount above that, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit pre-professional ballet company.
Ueberroth said, "As a nonprofit we rely on the generous support of our patrons and the community."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.