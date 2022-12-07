Suite life for 'The Nutcracker'

It takes a village when it comes to "The Nutcracker." Although Civic Dance Center is the driving force behind the show coming this weekend to Mechanics Bank Theater, the annual production gets a boost from other dance organizations as well as local musicians for the live orchestra.
"There is something about that collaboration, the live music with live dancing that is an especially special collaboration," said Erica Ueberroth, Civic's executive artistic director. "Most large companies don't dance with live music. For us to be able to do that in Bakersfield is very special."
"You can feel that energy from the dancers and the performers. It's a big component of what sets our production apart from others in terms of quality and value."
Funding for the 39-member Nutcracker orchestra, led by director Stephen Penner, was aided by a grant from the Kern Dance Alliance. The nonprofit dance agency was able to shoulder some of the nearly $60,000 price tag for the musicians.
The 155 performers, split between two casts, range in age from 6 years old to adults. Dancers come from Civic as well as Bakersfield City Ballet, of which Ueberroth is artistic director, with many rehearsing for this show as well as BCB's brand-new The Nutcracker Suite special event at the Woman's Club on Dec. 18.
This is a big year for Ueberroth, who took over at Civic in July when founders Cindy and Kevin Trueblood retired.
(Rest assured that, although retired, the Truebloods are still present and helping, Kevin aiding with administrative duties and Cindy as artistic director emeritus.)
Ueberroth said, "It's been more work than I anticipated or could have imagined in the sense of having to know all the minutiae of behind-the-scenes administrative work and questions from parents, etc."
The executive director also credits Ann Conrad, associate artistic director, and administrative assistant Melissa Ackerley with keeping the center on track while the dance team focuses on the production, which includes the public performances as well as young people's concerts for local schools.
"It's still very much a group effort," Ueberroth said.
As "Nutcracker" fans know, the dance remains much the same with beloved dances and characters. As this is an anniversary year, the team wanted to add something a little special to the look including beautiful set pieces and some updated costumes.
"We wanted to go big for the 45th anniversary and we think we carried it off," Ueberroth said.
That extends to the show's costumes, which are assessed each year before a team of moms, Civic staff and other volunteers work on updating, replacing or making them all performance-ready,
"The costumes for the snow princesses and queen for the snow scene were probably about 30 years old," said Lisa Wuertz, who organizes the costume team along with handling media relations.
"Bakersfield City Ballet had a whole bunch of white bodices and tutu bases for a production of 'Swan Lake' planned pre-COVID."
"I added a snowflake applique. The different petals, when they (dancers) do some of their arabesque and different things like that, the plate of the tutus leans forward and they look like a snowflake."
Other additions included a brand-new Clara dress and party scene dresses from one of the dance moms and Wuertz's new Spanish queen costume featuring an embellished skirt with a "ton of ruffles, sequins and sparkles" in brown and orange, based on the particular dancer's love of the citrusy color.
The Mints, which appear in the opening of Act II in the Sugar Plum Fairy court, also received new costumes.
"The Mints' costumes used to be a deep green color," Wuertz said. "Those costumes hadn't been used in a few years (and needed to be updated) but everybody loves those costumes."
Wuertz said the new costumes have pink and blue accents as well as a candy cane stripe across the front.
"There are flutter sleeves on it. The base is the same. Not mint green but a kelly green, a pretty deep green with a candy hip piece, a piece of candy wrapped up. They're very cute."
With the final touches being made and student concerts set to begin, the entire team is ready to share this annual holiday tradition with the community.
Ueberroth said, "They can expect beautiful costumes, polished technique, beautiful backdrops and the magic of what this holiday tradition is, 'The Nutcracker."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.