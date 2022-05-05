Student art show on tap at BAA Art Center

Along with the work of Gary Knerr, the Bakersfield Art Association's Art Center will host another show featuring the work of local high school students.
Lisa Mayo, Highland High School teacher and visual and performing arts department chair, coordinated this latest partnership with the BAA, which has been hosting student shows since December.
This collection features artwork by Foothill High students from instructors Corky Blain's and Liz Sherwyn's classes as well as Bakersfield High teens from the classes of Yvonne Cavanaugh, Michelle Brackett and Vicki Smart.
Students from Cavanaugh's class are displaying ceramic art, a first for these student shows at the art center. Pieces including Jory Truit's “Fancy Cheese," a realistic sculpture of a charcuterie board; and “Fishy Fishy” by Bella Williams, a koi sculpture that she said had become a "crowd favorite" when she shows her work.
The student show opens Friday and will remain on display through the month at the BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St.
Other student art
Student artists will also be displaying their work downtown at Moderngigi Gallery, which is hosting the KHSD Visual Arts Showcase.
Coordinator Aaron Wherry expected work from most of the Kern High School District campuses as well as some of the continuation schools.
This is the first KHSD showcase held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The showcase reception begins at 6 p.m., with awards presented at 6:30 p.m. at the gallery, 900 18th St.