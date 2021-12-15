Still 'On the Edge': BMoA extends landmark exhibition until April 22

If you haven’t had a chance to see "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s — 1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection" at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, take heart. The groundbreaking exhibition of artists who defined the L.A. art scene has been extended to run until April 22.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art announced last week that the collection, described as an "intimate and comprehensive survey of the decades that establish Los Angeles as a competitive counter market to the New York and European art scenes," would continue into the spring.
"The response to this exhibition both from our local community and the broader art world has been wonderful," Rachel McCullah Wainwright, BMoA curator of exhibitions and collections, said in a news release. "We are honored to continue showing this collection — a distillation of the transformative moment in West Coast art-making — well into 2022."
"On the Edge" features more than 150 objects from nearly 70 artists including Peter Alexander, Frank Gehry, Ed Moses, Billy Al Bengston, Lynda Benglis, Robert Graham and Ed Ruscha. The work embraces such themes as "California Cool," anti-conformity and the exploration of light and space, all hallmarks of Southern California art starting in the 1960s.
In describing the exhibition, Whitehot Magazine art critic Peter Frank wrote that it captures "the Zeitgeist, the moment of Los Angeles art’s coming of age, its self-awareness as a 'scene,' and its graduation from the mereness of 'not-New-York' status."
Programming included an artists symposium on Nov. 17 with a panel on the birth conceptual art and another on the use of new materials such as resin, glass and plastics and how it affected the creative process featuring exhibiting artists Lita Albuquerque, Chuck Arnoldi, Laddie John Dill, Ned Evans Andy Moses, Don Bachardy, Gregory Wiley Edwards, Astrid Preston and Allen Ruppersberg.
An online panel discussion of the work of the late artist Steven Arnoldi was held on Oct. 19. The multimedia artist and protege of Salvador Dali also inspired the theme of the museum's annual Art After Dark surrealist masquerade, held Oct. 28, which included a screening of the documentary “Steven Arnold: Heavenly Bodies," art project, immersive photo booth, and masquerade dance party with DJs.
In addition to scheduled programming, McCullah Wainwright said she has conducted private tours of the exhibition twice a week since it opened in September.
Along with Joan Quinn, the exhibition (and its extension) has been made possible thanks to sponsors including The Wonderful Company, JHM Foundation, Citi Private Bank, Christie’s, Phillips, James Corcoran Gallery, Inspiration Supporters, Philibosian Foundation and Craig Krull Gallery.
The museum, located at 1931 R St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (It will be closed Christmas Eve and Day and New Year's Day.)
Admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for museum members and children 5 and under.
For more on the exhibition, visit bmoa.org/current.