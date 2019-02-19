Resilience comes in many forms. It can be the prisoner coping with isolation, the artist struggling to stay inspired or the student to stay on track and succeed no matter what life throws at you. So it's easy to understand the creativity inspired by the latest Words Come to Life art event series, which kicks off Friday at the Idea Hive.
Founded by Diana Ramirez in 2016, the poetry-inspired art exhibit blends various forms of art in an effort to empower youth and inspire the community. Friday's event will feature poetry-inspired art, spoken word and live musical performances by Stephanie Solis featuring Miguel Mejia, Silo and youth musicians, as well as violinist Diego Rodriguez. Anna Hackler will create art live that evening.
Poetry and art for the series were created by local writers/artists and high school students along with inmates from Ironwood State Prison, south of Interstate 10, in a detached section of Blythe.
The series was made possible through a number of sponsors including the Arts Council of Kern, Kern Creatives, Russo's Books, Tytan Academy and Patricia Lucero Realtor.
It will continue with events on March 22, including spoken word and open mic, and April 19, featuring a Resilience in the Face of Homelessness portrait exhibit, both at the Idea Hive.
The first event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Idea Hive, 1910 19th St. For more information, call 858-4821 or visit wordscometolife.org.
Visiting artists lecture series
The Todd Madigan Gallery at Cal State Bakersfield kicks off the spring 2019 session of its visiting artist lecture series Tuesday with Joey Terrill.
A formative figure in the Los Angeles-based Chicano art movement and AIDS cultural activism, Terrill is a former board member of VIVA!, the first gay and lesbian Latino art organization in Los Angeles. He has explored intersection of Chicano and gay male identity through his paintings other art since the 1970s.
Terrill also works as global director of advocacy and partnerships at AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
His work is currently featured in "Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A." at the Majorie Barrick Museum of Art at the University of Nevada Las Vegas through March 16.
Terrill will speak from 5 to 6 p.m. in room 103 of the Visual Arts Building on campus, 9001 Stockdale Highway.
The series will continue with Noe Montes on March 19; a lecture on CSUB's George Award, named in honor of artist George Ketterl, a founding member of the university's art faculty, on April 9; ans Paul Mpagi Sepuya on April 30.
Call to artists
The Bakersfield Museum of Art is gearing up for ARTMIX, an annual spring event bringing together the work of local mixologists, restaurants and artists for a night of fun and fundraising, on March 21.
An event highlight is the "off the wall" art sale, featuring original work from local and regional artists. The museum has put out the call to artists to submit digital submissions of original works of art to be offered for sale on a consignment basis during the event.
Art will be priced at the $100, $200 and $400 price point. Artists who are museum members can submit up to three pieces of original art. Nonmembers may submit one. Artists have until March 11 to submit work for consideration at bmoa.org/artmix-artist.
Those who attend the benefactor champagne reception ($150, $125 for members) have first pick of the art. Proceeds from ARTMIX benefit the BMoA Fund, which supports preservation of the BMoA Permanent Collection, visiting exhibitions and youth art education and outreach.
For more on the event or to buy tickets, visit bmoa.org/artmix.
