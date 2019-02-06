If you're looking for some tales of adventure and fighting evil, look no further than The Empty Space, which will debut "Serial Stories" this weekend.
Written and directed by Matthew Borton, "Stories" is meant to be a multipart production, the second of which will occur in November. This time around, there are three tales: In one, a girl (played by Lindsay Pearson) takes up the family tradition of monster hunting; in the second, a detective (Trayvon Trimble Fletcher) comes to terms with his partner's death; and in the last, a superhero duo, Ficus and The Brim (Jackie Salazar and Nolan Long) fight crime 1980s style.
"Each of the three have a hero battling some element of evil-doer that is trying to set them off course," Borton wrote in an email. "There isn’t too much that connects them, yet. As each series goes on, connections will be made. I mean, one has a character that can travel through time."
The show also stars Stephanie Borges, Daniel Combs, Faith Hall, Tray Jordan, Nicholas Morgan, Chris Nisbett, Nate Pugh and Carlos Vera.
This is the first complete show Borton has written. He previously wrote a shorter scene for the theater's "Project: Hero."
Borton hopes audiences have a good time and walk away thinking about theater differently.
"I want them to laugh mostly. I want them to know that a play doesn’t always have to end when the curtain goes down. A serial doesn’t only have to appear on television."
If you miss this weekend's performances, Borton said the show will be recorded and posted online before the debut of the production's second half in November.
"Serial Stories" runs 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at The Empty Space, 706 Oak St. Admission is $5, available at the door.
Art From the Heart
A group of local artists who have found a new space for presenting their art will hold an open house on Sunday at Timeless Furnishings.
Art From The Heart consists of 14 artists: Rollins Witt, Jim Bates, watercolorist Susan McQuery, gourd artist Diane Olmstead, metal work artist David Kettler, wire artist Gregg Haus and painters Patti Doolittle, Laura Valenzuela, Toni Lott, Vicki Meadows, Jill Iverson, Phyllis Oliver, Cheri Sperl and Berta Blackburn.
Most are members of the Bakersfield Art Association who also display at the BAA Art Center.
The artists have had their collection of booths on the mezzanine of the Chester Avenue business since December. They decided to have an open house as their numbers grew and they wanted to get the word out about their location, Valenzuela said.
Each artist is discounting special pieces for this one-time only event, which will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on the mezzanine at Timeless Furnishings, 1918 Chester Ave. Light refreshments will be served and all the artists will be there to promote their work and meet their fellow Bakersfield art lovers.
Double the magic
Next week's Celebrities of Magic is offering twice the fun for one evening. The monthly series curated by magician Ron Saylor at Gaslight Melodrama will present mind readers The Bornsteins and balloon sculptor Dennis Forel on Monday.
"They will share your thoughts before you give them a clue," Saylor promised in promotional material.
Forel is a "balloonologist" who has turned his sculpturing into a fine art. He's displayed his skills at Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, Busch Gardens and The Nagasaki Holland Village in Japan.
He is also the producer of the “Poof Too!” magic show and the author of “Balloonacy.”
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Gaslight, 12748 Jomani Drive. Admission is $25, available by calling 587-3377.
