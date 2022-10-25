 Skip to main content
Stay gold, head to Centennial for 'Outsiders'

Greaser or Soc, pick a side and get ready to rumble this week with the Centennial High School production of "The Outsiders."

Presented by the CHS Advanced Drama Class, the play is a based on the novel of the same name, a coming-of-age tale addressing some of the insecurities and struggles facing the typical high school student in the 1960s, many of which are still as common today.

Alicia Hammons is an English teacher and theater director at Centennial High School.

