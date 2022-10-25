Stay gold, head to Centennial for 'Outsiders'

Greaser or Soc, pick a side and get ready to rumble this week with the Centennial High School production of "The Outsiders."
Presented by the CHS Advanced Drama Class, the play is a based on the novel of the same name, a coming-of-age tale addressing some of the insecurities and struggles facing the typical high school student in the 1960s, many of which are still as common today.
Based on real-life gangs at her own high school, author S.E. Hinton was hoping to establish some empathy for the Greasers, by writing the story from their points of view.
The novel has become an American classic in junior high and high school classrooms across the country, due to its lessons about friendship, family, acceptance and loyalty.
This is Centennial's first nonmusical production since 2019's "The Miracle Worker." The students really seem to enjoy taking some of their required literature in the English classroom, and breathing life into it on the stage to make it real and enjoyable for all.
Standout performers in this production include Paul Reynolds as Ponyboy Curtis, Jack Prince and Skyler Smith trading off as Johnny, and Noah White and Jade Lizarraga splitting the role of Dally.
The cast also includes Annakate Crossley (Cherry), Sarah Wright (Marcia), Teylor Rapoza (lovable Sandy), Rye Barron (Darry), Supreme Thakuri (Sodapop), Grace Ray (Two-Bit), Sydney Wright (Bob), Kaydence Dean (Randy) and Marie Salinas (Paul).
CHS senior El Friedman is the assistant director with Jorja Baker as stage manager, and several other drama students playing multiple roles, and assisting with sound, lighting and props.
"The Outsiders" will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial High School, 8601 Hageman Road. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance.
Admission is $10 at the door, $8 for KHSD students with an ASB sticker. Tickets are available online (fees apply) at centennialtheatre.ludus.com or in advance at the CHS finance office.
CHS drama students will return to musicals this spring with the longest-running musical in Broadway history, "The Phantom of the Opera."
Alicia Hammons is an English teacher and theater director at Centennial High School.