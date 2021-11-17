State of the art: Artists to discuss L.A. art scene at BMoA symposium

Artist Symposium

What: Exhibiting artists will discuss major themes explored in the current show, "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s – 1990s, From the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection"

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, first panel “Los Angeles 1970 – 1990: Exploring the Myth of California Through Materials and Subject” at 6 p.m., followed by “California Ethos: Conceptualism and Literalism" at 7 p.m.

Where: Bakersfield Museum of Art, 1930 R St.

Admission: $40, $30 for museum members; purchase tickets at bmoa.org/quinn-symposium

Note: Masks will be required for all guests at this event