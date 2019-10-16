Along with putting on successful shows, a portion of the work at Stars Theatre Restaurant is fundraising. Since that effort is less of a soft-shoe and more of a kickball change, it requires some hoofing. That's where Startacular, taking place Saturday, comes in.
The annual event benefits the Bakersfield Music Theatre/Stars organization and its mission to provide quality theater and arts education in Kern County. As befitting its name, it will be a star-studded affair featuring local theater talent including Bob Anderson, Tim Armijo, Gianna De Keles, Zachary Gonzalez, Amelia Mejia, Caley Mayhall, Amber O'Reilly, Jennifer Prow, Bruce Saathoff, Markelle Taylor, Kevin Trueblood and Jake Wattenbarger. Featured dancers will include David Moreno, Jordan Payne, Jennifer Skiby and Adam Raines.
Expect favorites from past musicals as well as songs from upcoming musicals and some never performed at Stars. Performances will vary between solos, duets, small groups and company dance numbers.
Food will be served buffet style with an array of appetizers and desserts provided by Luigi's, Wool Growers, Moo Creamery, BBQ Factory, Sweet Surrender and Smith's Bakery.
In addition to the bar in the lounge, one will be set up in the theater to keep the drinks flowing.
"This is not like a typical show where audiences eat before the show then focus their attention to the stage," Zachary Gonzalez, Stars marketing coordinator, wrote in an email. "The party and the show will happen simultaneously. Songs will happen randomly throughout the evening, in different spots around the theatre. Many of the performers will begin their songs amongst the audience. Some guests may be serenaded right at their table.
"Audiences will be left in suspense and anticipation for the next performance. It’s all very high energy and exciting!"
The evening will also include an auction and raffle with a variety of goodies including eight-day Viking River Cruise, Dodgers and Kings tickets, 2020-21 Stars season tickets and a VIP dinner for eight at a Stars Theatre Restaurant dress rehearsal.
All proceeds from this event will benefit Stars Theatre Restaurant's upcoming season and youth theater workshops.
