When it comes to local theater, especially Stars, it's go big or go home. That's why the Chester Avenue theater is hosting "Startacular" on Saturday, a benefit for the BMT/Stars organization and its mission to provide quality theatre and arts education in Kern County.
Formerly known as “The Big Event,” the show will be hosted by BMT/Stars honorary board member Monsignor Craig Harrison. Live performances will include Bob Anderson, Tim Armijo, Rosie Ayala, Gianna De Keles, Cody Garcia, Zachary Gonzalez, Danielle Humphrey, Caley Mayhall, Bethany Rowlee, Markelle Taylor, Kevin Trueblood, Julie Verrell, Jake Wattenbarger, Caitlin Wolfenstein and the St. Francis Men's Choir.
Feel like a star yourself with a red carpet photo-op, then snack on gourmet hors d'oeuvres and sip specialty cocktails while bidding on raffle baskets and silent auction items. There will also be a chance to shine during a live auction.
As an added treat, the theater's upcoming 50th anniversary season will be announced, highlighting shows coming in the 2019-2020 season. (Those unable to attend can watch the season announcement streamed live Saturday night via Stars’ Facebook and Instagram pages.)
The fun starts at 6 p.m. at Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave. Tickets are $100 and going quickly. Call 325-6100 to purchase.
