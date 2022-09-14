Stars pulls out all the stops for 'Startacular' fundraiser

Stars Theatre Restaurant is ready to celebrate 53 years of providing community theater at its "Startacular" event on Saturday.
Tickets are going quickly for the annual fundraiser, which supports the nonprofit that has actively supported the theater and arts community in Kern County since 1969.
The show will feature the talents of many Stars regulars including Bob Anderson, Bethany Rowlee, Nichole Heasley and many more.
Attendees can also take part in the silent and live auctions, with items including a three-night stay in Mammoth, a pearl necklace, handmade quilt, Brighton handbag and more.
Preceding the show will be dinner consisting of a choice of New York steak or fettuccine Alfredo, served with a twice-baked potato, green beans with bacon, salad and garlic bread, with peach cobbler for dessert. (Call the box office at 661-325-6100 to discuss menu options for those with dietary restrictions.)
Formal attire is encouraged but not required.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show and live auction at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Stars, 1931 Chester Ave.
Tickets, which include dinner, are $100, available at bmtstars.com or by calling 661-325-6100.
