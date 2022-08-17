 Skip to main content
Stars ogre-eager to bring 'Shrek' to stage

Shrek The Musical

Ava Briscoe, left, and Jordan Hicks prepare backstage for "Shrek The Musical" at Stars Theatre Restaurant.

 Courtesy of Jordan Hicks

If you're looking for an exciting night of theater, look no further than "Shrek The Musical."

The show, opening this weekend at Stars Theatre Restaurant, features the beloved green ogre and his pal, Donkey, along with Fiona, Lord Farquaad, a dragon, tap rats and skeleton performers as well as Duloc dancers.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

