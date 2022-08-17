Stars ogre-eager to bring 'Shrek' to stage

If you're looking for an exciting night of theater, look no further than "Shrek The Musical."
The show, opening this weekend at Stars Theatre Restaurant, features the beloved green ogre and his pal, Donkey, along with Fiona, Lord Farquaad, a dragon, tap rats and skeleton performers as well as Duloc dancers.
Assistant director Jordan Hicks is thrilled to take part in another production of the musical after playing the princess Fiona in the Bakersfield Youth Fine Arts Academy's show last year.
"It oozes with an irresistible charm," Hicks wrote in an email. "When Erica (Kimmel) asked me to join her as assistant director, I was ecstatic!"
Hicks assisted Kimmel in bringing the fairy-tale musical to the stage, aiding the director with any requests and offering input along the way.
Of her director, Hicks wrote, "I adore her and her wonderfully creative mind, so I tried my best to help her vision come to life!"
"Shrek" follows the story of the 2001 animated film with the addition of elements from film sequels "Shrek 2" and "Shrek Forever After" and William Steig's 1990 book "Shrek!"
Anti-social ogre Shrek (Matthew Thompson), angered by the relocation of fairy-tale creatures to his quiet swamp, heads to Duloc to demand Lord Farquaad (Eric Lempinen) move them elsewhere.
He is accompanied in his journey by the wise-cracking Donkey (Kenneth Labron).
Upon arriving, the lord offers Shrek the deed to his swamp if he rescues Fiona (Nichole Hemsley) from the castle where she is trapped by a dragon.
Along with assistant directing, Hicks is also part of the fierce "Dragon Five" that brings Dragon to life through puppetry and other stage magic.
"I don't want to say too much, but let's just say that the Dragon is a lean, mean, donkey-loving machine!" Hicks wrote. "She is a huge spectacle for sure, so come and see her in all her glory. But, spoiler alert: It takes five wonderful, strong individuals to operate her."
Puppetry is also employed for Gingy, the gingerbread man, operated by Ava Briscoe, who has a moving mouth and eyebrows, and Pinocchio (Zachary Gonzales) who has an actual growing nose.
On the musical side, Hicks said she is moved by the number "Who I'd Be" in which Shrek shares his wishes with Donkey and an eavesdropping Fiona.
"Matt, Nichole and Kenny's voices blend wonderfully to create a number that is truly beautiful. It's sure to make anyone tear up!"
In terms of bigger numbers, Hicks is partial to Lord Farquaad's first song, "What's Up, Duloc!"
"Eric is phenomenal and absolutely hilarious," she wrote. "He always has the audience laughing until they feel like they're about to burst!
"Additionally, the Duloc dancers always bring their A-game — a spectacular compliment to Eric's already spectacular performance."
Hicks said this fun, family-friendly adventure is perfect for kids, teens and adults alike with moments that will bring you to tears of laughter or emotion.
And the show's message of not judging a book by its cover is a universal one.
"It's important that we look inside ourselves and remember to be compassionate. You never know what someone is going through behind the scenes. Be kind to everyone. Showing someone a smile can make a huge difference. Everyone deserves respect!"
