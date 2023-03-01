Stars cultivates hope, joy in its 'Secret Garden'

Childhood can be a magical time but real life can challenge those hopes and dreams. In "The Secret Garden," opening Friday at Stars, a lonely orphan finds magic again after great loss.
Director Bruce Saathoff said the musical, based on the 1911 children's novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, is a tale of loss, love and redemption.
"It is about how even when you think life couldn't be worse and everything around you is bleak, there are fresh blooms on the horizon," he wrote in an email. "It's about losing family and then rediscovering a new family that you didn't know you had. Though it doesn't happen for everyone in real life, in 'The Secret Garden' there is a happy ending."
Stars artistic director Abby Votaw approached Saathoff to direct the show, which he first saw in 1992 during a stop on its first national tour at the now-demolished Shubert Theater in Century City.
With a strong story and beautiful score, the show is one Saathoff said he was excited to oversee.
"I'm loving that a lot of time has lapsed because I've been able to have a clean slate and sculpt my own vision," he wrote.
Also bringing their take to the show are Lauren Arambula and Sofie Fruguglietti, who are sharing the lead role of Mary Lennox, the girl who is sent to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald (Dominic Demay) and his disabled son, Colin (Micah Neufeld).
Due to the demands of the role, which requires a lot of singing and acting with very little down time off stage, Saathoff opted to double-cast the role, allowing the girls to alternate performance nights.
"I wanted to make sure that the actresses were fresh each night so they would be in top form. ... Instead of just being an understudy, I wanted both to have the opportunity to perform."
The director noted that both Lauren and Sofie are amazing in the show and audiences shouldn't miss either actress.
"People should come twice because they each bring a unique perspective to the show and it's worth seeing them both."
Although it's the titular setting, the garden at Misselthwaite Manor is not shown in its full beauty until the show's end, although the director credits set designer Jacob Brown and his crew with an impressive design.
Some of the show's magic comes from the "dreamers," a departure from the book, with characters from Mary's life in India appearing to her across the world.
"I really like the way the 'dreamers' are integrated into the show," Saathoff wrote. "They represent Mary's past and they are present to guide and protect her on her journey to finding new happiness."
The band — featuring James O’Hearn on keyboard, Mark Myer and Kristi VanKopp on reeds, Mike Raney and Don Williams on trumpet, Patrick McNeal on trombone, drummer Brian McLaughlin, and Adam Clements on bass — helps the cast bring the songs to life.
"Lily's Eyes," which Saathoff argues may be the best duet for two male performers in music theater history, is an amazing number highlighting the talents of Demay singing with his brother, played by Alex Neal.
"It is a powerhouse moment," the director wrote of the song near the end of the first act.
He is also fond of "Come to My Garden" in which Neufeld "sees" his dead mother, played by Cassidy Fraley, who invites him to come to her garden to help him overcome his illness.
Saathoff said he hopes audiences leave the theater with a sense of hope and can forget their worries for a while.
"I think the show is very uplifting and people will leave with a new sense of optimism and joy."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.