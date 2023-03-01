 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stars cultivates hope, joy in its 'Secret Garden'

Childhood can be a magical time but real life can challenge those hopes and dreams. In "The Secret Garden," opening Friday at Stars, a lonely orphan finds magic again after great loss.

Director Bruce Saathoff said the musical, based on the 1911 children's novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, is a tale of loss, love and redemption.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases