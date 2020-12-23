With some time at home this Christmas weekend, consider tuning in for a performance of budding thespians courtesy of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.
Available now on YouTube, "I'll Be Home for Christmas" is a group effort. Created by the clubs' Stage Door Academy, it was filmed with the aid of Logic Films Media on the stage at Stars Theatre Restaurant.
"We know that children learn and express themselves in many different ways," said Frank Sierra, performing arts instructor, in a news release. "Our Performing Arts Program has always been a high yield learning experience and an opportunity for children to explore their creative skills/talents. The kids in our community long for being on stage and sharing their voices. Our workshop addresses all of these vital needs."
Even as standard arts workshops are on hold, instructors have found a way to develop short but meaningful performance sessions for children of all ages, which culminate in a safe, in-person professional filming experience.
For each show, children select a song and choreography they want to learn, then an instructor coaches them so they are fully prepared to give a performance they are proud of. Then the Logic Films Media team records each child individually in an environment that follows all of the CDC's COVID safety protocols. Themed backdrops and special effects are added, and the performances are linked together cohesively to create a full production.
For the holiday season, instructors and students put together a special holiday performance including standards like "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Santa Tell Me," "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" and "Last Christmas."
Along with entertaining, the performance has a simple message: "We hope to make your holiday bright and special and wish you and your loved ones joy!"
The professional virtual show showcases their cultivated talent with backdrops, special effects, and cohesive production.
The full show can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=Or1Yey2pd9c&feature=youtu.be.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Stage Door Academy, visit bgclubsofkerncounty.org.