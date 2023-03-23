 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring Play Festival brings four shows to BC

Theatrical performances at Bakersfield College usually pool the talents of students. In the case of the Spring Play Festival, those resources have been split among four different shows, each with a different student director.

The brand-new festival, which began Wednesday and runs through April 2, offers a rotating schedule of shows with a mix of matinee and evening performances.

Coronavirus Cases