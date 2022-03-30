Spring into action for First Friday

Art lovers can enjoy the spring weather (while we have it) with a trip downtown for First Friday.
Martin Varga's dynamic photography will be on display in his exhibit "A Different Look" at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center.
The show features his recent work using intentional camera movement, which builds on Varga's skill at taking familiar everyday objects and using color, light, movement and energy to transform them into extraordinary photographic images.
He describes the result as "unpredictable, impressionistic styled landscape photography with beautiful arrays of diffused light."
This collection features Varga's unique perspective of winterscapes, rivers, green forests, beaches and cityscapes using the impressionistic-style camera technique.
An artist’s reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be served along with finger food. His work will also remain on display through April.
For those who can't attend, there will be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association's website (bakersfieldartassociation.org), Facebook (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram (@bakersfieldartassociation) pages.
Head to Scotland by way of Dagny's Coffee Co. with Rosemary Leal's show "A Trip to the Highlands."
The paintings in this show were created after the artist fulfilled her lifetime dream of visiting Scotland, where she felt she had returned "home," according to the BAA newsletter.
She worked from her memory and photos to create works depicting Scottish bodies of water, a lighthouse and flora.
The prolific artist also paints with words: She is currently at work on the fifth family history book in her "Rambling Rose" book series that features more than 150 original art illustrations in watercolor and ink.
"A Trip to the Highlands" will be on display through April at Dagny's, 1600 20th St.
Birdcage Ink returns this month with its Poetry Slang, this time at Nano's Barbershop.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the shop, 1901 20th St.
Open-mic sign-ups will be held for those who want to share their original work.
Local poets set to perform include Erica Murillo, Sunshine, Abbey Drew, Cesar Gonzales, Janell Gore, Jack Calaveras, Haley Duval and Lori Worley.
DJ Advance will also spin tunes during the evening.
Moderngigi Gallery continues its First Friday tradition, playing host to local artists in its space on 18th Street.
Gallery owner Johnny Ramos said the gallery showcases between 10 to 13 artists each month.
Some of those participating include Chris Rodriguez, Penelope Dill, Jorge Guillen, Tule Supply Co., The Wasteland art 'zine and Art Treasures.
Festivities run from 5 to 10 p.m. at the gallery, 900 18th St.
And this will be your last chance to see the exhibition "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection" for free at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
The landmark show, curated from the Quinns' private collection, features work from many of the artists who defined the L.A. art scene including Peter Alexander, Frank Gehry, Ed Moses, Billy Al Bengston, Lynda Benglis, Robert Graham and Ed Ruscha.
Taking over the entire museum, the collection includes more than 150 objects from nearly 70 artists.
Admission is free all day, with the museum (1930 R St.) open from noon to 8 p.m.
Visit bmoa.org/current for more on the exhibition, which closes on Saturday.
The next exhibition, "Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press," opens at the end of the month.